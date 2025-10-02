TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) has jumped by 1.20% compared to previous close of $36.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that During year 6 of continuous treatment with BRIUMVI the annualized relapse rate was 0.012, equivalent to one relapse occurring every 83 years of patient treatment

Is It Worth Investing in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) Right Now?

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.70x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TGTX is 1.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TGTX is 142.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TGTX on October 02, 2025 was 2.19M shares.

TGTX’s Market Performance

TGTX’s stock has seen a 3.25% increase for the week, with a 22.97% rise in the past month and a 0.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for TG Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.92% for TGTX’s stock, with a 6.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGTX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TGTX by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for TGTX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $37 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGTX reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for TGTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 29th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to TGTX, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 26th of the previous year.

TGTX Trading at 15.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +15.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGTX rose by +3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.56. In addition, TG Therapeutics Inc saw 53.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGTX starting from Lonial Sagar, who sold 20,852 shares at the price of $32.24 back on Sep 11 ’25. After this action, Lonial Sagar now owns 94,061 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc, valued at $672,268 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.87% for the gross margin

The net margin for TG Therapeutics Inc stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value 26.63%, with 10.95% for asset returns.

Based on TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $49.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.