TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, TRP stock has gone up by 0.63%, with a monthly gain of 4.26% and a quarterly surge of 12.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.43% for TC Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.26% for TRP stock, with a simple moving average of 11.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) Right Now?

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TRP is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TRP is 1.04B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRP on October 02, 2025 was 1.96M shares.

TRP stock’s latest price update

The stock of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) has decreased by -0.96% when compared to last closing price of $54.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-30 that TRP accelerates growth in the U.S. energy market with a major investment, while also advancing Canada’s LNG projects and exploring Mexico’s energy potential.

TRP Trading at 5.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.70. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw 26.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.43% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for TC Energy Corporation stands at 0.34%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 15.25%, with 3.59% for asset returns.

Based on TC Energy Corporation (TRP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $11.22 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.