Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.32% compared to its previous closing price of $167.54. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) (“Targa” or “the Company”) announced today new organic growth projects to support continuing NGL and natural gas production growth in the Permian Basin and to meet the infrastructure needs of its customers.

Is It Worth Investing in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) Right Now?

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for TRGP is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TRGP is 211.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.91% of that float. The average trading volume for TRGP on October 02, 2025 was 1.43M shares.

TRGP’s Market Performance

TRGP stock saw an increase of -2.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.81% and a quarterly increase of -3.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.93% for Targa Resources Corp (TRGP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.91% for TRGP’s stock, with a -5.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRGP stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for TRGP by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for TRGP in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $185 based on the research report published on September 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRGP reach a price target of $192. The rating they have provided for TRGP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 07th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to TRGP, setting the target price at $182 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

TRGP Trading at 1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRGP fell by -2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.56. In addition, Targa Resources Corp saw 14.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRGP starting from Pryor D. Scott, who sold 20,000 shares at the price of $165.35 back on Aug 15 ’25. After this action, Pryor D. Scott now owns 42,139 shares of Targa Resources Corp, valued at $3,307,044 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for Targa Resources Corp stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 60.30%, with 6.81% for asset returns.

Based on Targa Resources Corp (TRGP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.87 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 6.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.14 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.