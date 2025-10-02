Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.22% in comparison to its previous close of $12.14, however, the company has experienced a -1.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a leading national shareholder rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (“Tandem” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TNDM) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

Is It Worth Investing in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TNDM is 1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TNDM is 66.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.86% of that float. On October 02, 2025, TNDM’s average trading volume was 2.14M shares.

TNDM’s Market Performance

TNDM stock saw a decrease of -1.82% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.90% and a quarterly a decrease of -27.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.42% for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.22% for TNDM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -42.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNDM stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TNDM by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for TNDM in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $22 based on the research report published on September 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNDM reach a price target of $10.35. The rating they have provided for TNDM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 12th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to TNDM, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 09th of the current year.

TNDM Trading at -3.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares surge +0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNDM fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.44. In addition, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc saw -70.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNDM starting from Sheridan John F, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $10.23 back on Aug 11 ’25. After this action, Sheridan John F now owns 106,327 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, valued at $102,318 using the latest closing price.

Vosseller Leigh, the EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, purchased 13,720 shares at $10.89 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08 ’25, which means that Vosseller Leigh is holding 25,580 shares at $149,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.18% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc stands at -0.18%. The total capital return value is set at -0.32%. Equity return is now at value -111.91%, with -22.66% for asset returns.

Based on Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.77 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -24.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$99.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.