T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30x compared to its average ratio. TROW has 36-month beta value of 1.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for TROW is 215.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TROW on October 02, 2025 was 1.56M shares.

TROW stock’s latest price update

The stock price of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW) has plunged by -1.53% when compared to previous closing price of $102.64, but the company has seen a -2.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

TROW’s Market Performance

TROW’s stock has fallen by -2.30% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.29% and a quarterly rise of 1.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.02% for T. Rowe Price Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.96% for TROW’s stock, with a -0.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $109 based on the research report published on September 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TROW reach a price target of $99. The rating they have provided for TROW stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 27th, 2024.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Hold” to TROW, setting the target price at $114 in the report published on April 08th of the previous year.

TROW Trading at -4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.24. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group Inc saw -7.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from MacLellan Robert F., who sold 3,090 shares at the price of $105.01 back on Sep 22 ’25. After this action, MacLellan Robert F. now owns 47,335 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc, valued at $324,466 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.32% for the present operating margin

0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for T. Rowe Price Group Inc stands at 0.29%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 19.39%, with 14.48% for asset returns.

Based on T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.98 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.