Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.84.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SGRY is 75.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SGRY on October 02, 2025 was 1.50M shares.

SGRY stock’s latest price update

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY)’s stock price has decreased by -2.10% compared to its previous closing price of $21.64. However, the company has seen a -3.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-08-06 that Surgery Partners (SGRY -0.34%), a leading operator of ambulatory surgical facilities, announced its results for the second quarter on August 5, 2025. The company reported GAAP revenue of $826.2 million, surpassing analyst GAAP estimates of $818.4 million, while Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.17, slightly missing the $0.18 consensus (non-GAAP).

SGRY’s Market Performance

Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) has seen a -3.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.18% decline in the past month and a -3.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for SGRY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.96% for SGRY stock, with a simple moving average of -6.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGRY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SGRY by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for SGRY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $27 based on the research report published on September 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGRY reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for SGRY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 28th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to SGRY, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

SGRY Trading at -4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -5.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGRY fell by -3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.83. In addition, Surgery Partners Inc saw -33.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SGRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for Surgery Partners Inc stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value -9.75%, with -2.34% for asset returns.

Based on Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $501.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.