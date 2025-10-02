Surgepays Inc (SURG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ: SURG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.47% compared to its previous closing price of $2.81. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-08-28 that Digital platform on mounted flat screens will allow for video advertising and controlled promotions in real-time BARTLETT, Tenn., Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a wireless and point-of-sale technology company, today announced the full deployment of smart digital advertising and content display units across all 17 Market Basket Food Stores in North Carolina through SurgePays’ innovative ClearLine software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Is It Worth Investing in Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ: SURG) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SURG is 12.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SURG on October 02, 2025 was 104.78K shares.

SURG’s Market Performance

SURG’s stock has seen a -11.26% decrease for the week, with a -4.06% drop in the past month and a -17.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.15% for Surgepays Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.28% for SURG’s stock, with a 11.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SURG Trading at -5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SURG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares sank -7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SURG fell by -11.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, Surgepays Inc saw 42.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SURG starting from May David Allen, who sold 63,000 shares at the price of $2.81 back on Jun 06 ’25. After this action, May David Allen now owns 119,694 shares of Surgepays Inc, valued at $177,282 using the latest closing price.

Cox Kevin Brian, the CEO and Chairman of Board of Surgepays Inc, purchased 15,073 shares at $2.75 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Cox Kevin Brian is holding 5,785,163 shares at $41,451 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SURG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.29% for the present operating margin

-0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for Surgepays Inc stands at -1.34%. The total capital return value is set at -7.22%. Equity return is now at value -210.94%, with -135.88% for asset returns.

Based on Surgepays Inc (SURG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.96 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -24.97. The debt to equity ratio resting at 22.38. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -66.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$41.22 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Surgepays Inc (SURG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.