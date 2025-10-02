Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE: SMFG) is above average at 13.37x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SMFG is 6.38B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SMFG on October 02, 2025 was 2.06M shares.

SMFG stock’s latest price update

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE: SMFG)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.15% in comparison to its previous close of $16.74, however, the company has experienced a -3.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-30 that Investors interested in stocks from the Banks – Foreign sector have probably already heard of Sumitomo Mitsui (SMFG) and National Australia Bank Ltd. (NABZY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

SMFG’s Market Performance

SMFG’s stock has fallen by -3.19% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.55% and a quarterly rise of 8.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.01% for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.20% for SMFG’s stock, with a 8.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SMFG Trading at 0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.97%, as shares surge +1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMFG fell by -3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.75. In addition, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR saw 34.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SMFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 8.23%, with 0.40% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.84. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.98 trillion with net debt to EBITDA at -10.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.