SU Group Holdings Ltd (SUGP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SUGP is also noteworthy at 2.72.

The public float for SUGP is 0.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.79% of that float. The average trading volume of SUGP on October 02, 2025 was 441.44K shares.

SUGP stock’s latest price update

SU Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: SUGP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 20.21% in relation to its previous close of $4.75. However, the company has experienced a 0.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-19 that HONG KONG, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SU Group Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: SUGP) (“SU Group” or the “Company”), an integrated security-related engineering services company in Hong Kong, today announced that it received a letter (the “Determination Letter”) on September 17, 2025 from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the “Nasdaq”) notifying it that unless the Company requests an appeal, which it already has, the Company’s securities will be scheduled for delisting from The Nasdaq Capital Market and will be suspended at the opening of business on September 26, 2025, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will remove the Company’s securities from listing and registration on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

SUGP’s Market Performance

SU Group Holdings Ltd (SUGP) has seen a 0.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.46% decline in the past month and a 24.43% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.26% for SUGP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.73% for SUGP’s stock, with a -28.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SUGP Trading at -10.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.40%, as shares sank -3.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUGP rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.87. In addition, SU Group Holdings Ltd saw -50.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for SU Group Holdings Ltd stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value -4.31%, with -2.79% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $15.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.

Conclusion

In summary, SU Group Holdings Ltd (SUGP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.