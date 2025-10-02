Strategy Inc. – VR PRF PERPETUAL USD 100 – Ser A (STRC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

On October 02, 2025, STRC’s average trading volume was 860.99K shares.

STRC stock’s latest price update

Strategy Inc. – VR PRF PERPETUAL USD 100 – Ser A (NASDAQ: STRC)’s stock price has soared by 0.98% in relation to previous closing price of $97.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-08 that Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR ) H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference September 8, 2025 4:00 PM EDT Company Participants Michael Saylor – Executive Chairman Conference Call Participants Michael Colonnese – H.C.

STRC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 0.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.54% for Strategy Inc. – VR PRF PERPETUAL USD 100 – Ser A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.57% for STRC’s stock, with a 2.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STRC Trading at 2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.46% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.54%, as shares surge +1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STRC starting from Shao Wei-Ming, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $355.79 back on Sep 18 ’25. After this action, Shao Wei-Ming now owns 12,726 shares of Strategy Inc. – VR PRF PERPETUAL USD 100 – Ser A, valued at $3,557,890 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

14.41% for the present operating margin

0.7% for the gross margin

The net margin for Strategy Inc. – VR PRF PERPETUAL USD 100 – Ser A stands at 10.37%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%.

Based on Strategy Inc. – VR PRF PERPETUAL USD 100 – Ser A (STRC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 95.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$1.85 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 231.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Strategy Inc. – VR PRF PERPETUAL USD 100 – Ser A (STRC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.