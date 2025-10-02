Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK)’s stock price has dropped by -0.96% in relation to previous closing price of $74.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) will broadcast its third quarter 2025 earnings webcast on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK) is above average at 23.34x. The 36-month beta value for SWK is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 12 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SWK is 154.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.32% of that float. The average trading volume of SWK on October 02, 2025 was 2.11M shares.

SWK’s Market Performance

SWK’s stock has seen a -1.96% decrease for the week, with a 2.65% rise in the past month and a 2.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for Stanley Black & Decker Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.61% for SWK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWK

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWK reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for SWK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 13th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Outperform” to SWK, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

SWK Trading at -0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWK fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.38. In addition, Stanley Black & Decker Inc saw -32.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWK starting from Link Janet, who sold 1,990 shares at the price of $85.24 back on Feb 07 ’25. After this action, Link Janet now owns 9,862 shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc, valued at $169,630 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Stanley Black & Decker Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 5.38%, with 2.13% for asset returns.

Based on Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.32 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.