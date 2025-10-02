Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for LAB is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LAB is 365.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.28% of that float. The average trading volume for LAB on October 02, 2025 was 1.33M shares.

LAB stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ: LAB) has jumped by 2.34% compared to previous close of $1.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-08-11 that Standard BioTools (LAB) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to a loss of $0.08 per share a year ago.

LAB’s Market Performance

Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) has seen a 1.55% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.55% gain in the past month and a -2.96% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.70% for LAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.47% for LAB’s stock, with a -0.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAB stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LAB by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for LAB in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $1.55 based on the research report published on August 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to LAB, setting the target price at $3.25 in the report published on April 04th of the previous year.

LAB Trading at -0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAB rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3295. In addition, Standard BioTools Inc saw -32.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAB starting from Casdin Partners Master Fund, L, who purchased 100,000 shares at the price of $1.29 back on Sep 09 ’25. After this action, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L now owns 60,875,000 shares of Standard BioTools Inc, valued at $128,920 using the latest closing price.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L, the Director of Standard BioTools Inc, purchased 250,000 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on Sep 04 ’25, which means that Casdin Partners Master Fund, L is holding 60,775,000 shares at $319,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.76% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for Standard BioTools Inc stands at -0.78%. The total capital return value is set at -0.26%. Equity return is now at value -22.40%, with -16.55% for asset returns.

Based on Standard BioTools Inc (LAB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -35.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$118.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.