StableX Technologies Inc (SBLX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

StableX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SBLX)’s stock price has increased by 3.41% compared to its previous closing price of $5.28. However, the company has seen a 6.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-08-22 that Company to change its ticker to “SBLX,” which will begin trading on Nasdaq at the open of the market on August 25, 2025 NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / StableX Technologies, Inc., formally AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq:AYRO) (“StableX” or the “Company”), today announced that it changed its corporate name from AYRO, Inc. to StableX Technologies, Inc., effective today, to better reflect its strategic transformation and new primary focus on investing in foundational tokens that power the rapidly growing stablecoin industry. The Company’s ticker for its common stock will also change to “SBLX,” which will begin trading under the new symbol on Nasdaq beginning with the market open on August 25, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in StableX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SBLX) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 3.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SBLX is 0.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.41% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of SBLX was 278.62K shares.

SBLX’s Market Performance

The stock of StableX Technologies Inc (SBLX) has seen a 6.64% increase in the past week, with a 3.41% rise in the past month, and a -23.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.47% for SBLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.52% for SBLX’s stock, with a -31.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SBLX Trading at -10.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares surge +14.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBLX rose by +5.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.43. In addition, StableX Technologies Inc saw -59.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2573.36% for the present operating margin

-862.84% for the gross margin

The net margin for StableX Technologies Inc stands at -3378.06%. The total capital return value is set at -8.76%. Equity return is now at value -264.36%, with -67.65% for asset returns.

Based on StableX Technologies Inc (SBLX), the company’s capital structure generated -0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -26.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$15.81 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -195.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, StableX Technologies Inc (SBLX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.