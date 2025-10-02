Sprinklr Inc (CXM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM)’s stock price has increased by 0.52% compared to its previous closing price of $7.72. However, the company has seen a -1.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $CXM #CX–Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced the release of a new research report prepared by Metric Sherpa: The CX Confidence Disconnect: Why Customers Struggle to Believe What Brands Promise. The findings, drawn from dual surveys of more than 2,600 business leaders and consumers, reveal a potential disconnect between how business leaders perceive their customer experience (CX) and how consumers l.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) is 17.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CXM is 0.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CXM is 110.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.14% of that float. On October 02, 2025, CXM’s average trading volume was 2.24M shares.

CXM’s Market Performance

CXM’s stock has seen a -1.90% decrease for the week, with a -9.77% drop in the past month and a -9.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for Sprinklr Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.88% for CXM’s stock, with a -7.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXM stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CXM by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CXM in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $8 based on the research report published on June 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CXM, setting the target price at $7.70 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

CXM Trading at -6.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +0.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXM fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.83. In addition, Sprinklr Inc saw 0.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXM starting from Thomas Ragy, who sold 28,916 shares at the price of $7.75 back on Sep 16 ’25. After this action, Thomas Ragy now owns 737,301 shares of Sprinklr Inc, valued at $224,099 using the latest closing price.

Scott Jacob, the GENERAL COUNSEL AND CORP. SEC. of Sprinklr Inc, sold 6,688 shares at $7.75 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16 ’25, which means that Scott Jacob is holding 434,976 shares at $51,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.7% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprinklr Inc stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 23.74%, with 11.61% for asset returns.

Based on Sprinklr Inc (CXM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $42.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sprinklr Inc (CXM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.