S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI)'s stock price has dropped by -1.04% in relation to previous closing price of $486.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) is above average at 37.02x. The 36-month beta value for SPGI is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SPGI is 304.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. The average trading volume of SPGI on October 02, 2025 was 1.24M shares.

SPGI’s Market Performance

SPGI’s stock has seen a -1.85% decrease for the week, with a -10.74% drop in the past month and a -8.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for S&P Global Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.16% for SPGI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPGI stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for SPGI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SPGI in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $540 based on the research report published on October 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPGI reach a price target of $600. The rating they have provided for SPGI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 10th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to SPGI, setting the target price at $600 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

SPGI Trading at -10.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -10.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPGI fell by -1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $518.81. In addition, S&P Global Inc saw -6.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPGI starting from Saha Saugata, who sold 2,000 shares at the price of $561.12 back on Aug 08 ’25. After this action, Saha Saugata now owns 3,150 shares of S&P Global Inc, valued at $1,122,240 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.4% for the present operating margin

0.7% for the gross margin

The net margin for S&P Global Inc stands at 0.27%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 11.76%, with 6.61% for asset returns.

Based on S&P Global Inc (SPGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 19.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.78 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In summary, S&P Global Inc (SPGI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.