Sonos Inc (SONO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO)'s stock price has increased by 3.73% compared to its previous closing price of $15.8. However, the company has seen a 8.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for SONO is 117.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.68% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of SONO was 2.01M shares.

SONO’s Market Performance

The stock of Sonos Inc (SONO) has seen a 8.18% increase in the past week, with a 19.29% rise in the past month, and a 46.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for SONO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.30% for SONO’s stock, with a 35.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SONO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SONO by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for SONO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11 based on the research report published on September 26, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SONO reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for SONO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 08th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to SONO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

SONO Trading at 21.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.76% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +16.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO rose by +8.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.27. In addition, Sonos Inc saw 34.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Coliseum Capital Management, L, who purchased 127,406 shares at the price of $10.61 back on Aug 07 ’25. After this action, Coliseum Capital Management, L now owns 14,875,280 shares of Sonos Inc, valued at $1,351,778 using the latest closing price.

Coliseum Capital Management, L, the 10% Owner of Sonos Inc, purchased 55,000 shares at $11.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08 ’25, which means that Coliseum Capital Management, L is holding 14,930,280 shares at $616,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonos Inc stands at -0.05%. The total capital return value is set at -0.16%. Equity return is now at value -17.69%, with -8.51% for asset returns.

Based on Sonos Inc (SONO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.74. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -192.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $25.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sonos Inc (SONO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.