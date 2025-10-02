Solowin Holdings (SWIN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN)’s stock price has plunge by -3.47%relation to previous closing price of $2.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.47% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-03 that NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN)today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ), a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

Is It Worth Investing in Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SWIN is -0.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SWIN is 92.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. On October 02, 2025, SWIN’s average trading volume was 805.04K shares.

SWIN’s Market Performance

The stock of Solowin Holdings (SWIN) has seen a -3.47% decrease in the past week, with a -40.76% drop in the past month, and a -29.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.30% for SWIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.66% for SWIN stock, with a simple moving average of 8.25% for the last 200 days.

SWIN Trading at -28.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares sank -4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIN fell by -3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.65. In addition, Solowin Holdings saw -8.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SWIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.57% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Solowin Holdings stands at -3.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.27%. Equity return is now at value -125.22%, with -61.67% for asset returns.

Based on Solowin Holdings (SWIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$8.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 331.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Solowin Holdings (SWIN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.