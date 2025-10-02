So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) has seen a 0.26% increase in the past week, with a 5.79% gain in the past month, and a 18.15% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.39% for SY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.06% for SY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 90.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ: SY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SY is at 1.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SY is 85.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume for SY on October 02, 2025 was 2.02M shares.

SY stock’s latest price update

So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ: SY)’s stock price has soared by 0.79% in relation to previous closing price of $3.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-19 that I upgraded So-Young to “Buy” after its Q2 revenue beat expectations and the stock’s post-earnings pullback created an attractive entry point. SY’s successful pivot to branded aesthetic centers drove strong sequential sales growth, with this segment now accounting for 38% of total revenue. Despite ongoing losses and disappointing guidance, signs of operational improvement and profitability inflection are evident as clinic network expansion progresses.

Analysts’ Opinion of SY

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SY reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $0.80. The rating they have provided for SY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to SY, setting the target price at $16.20 in the report published on April 23rd of the previous year.

SY Trading at -7.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares surge +11.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SY rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +381.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.88. In addition, So-Young International Inc ADR saw 322.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.48% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for So-Young International Inc ADR stands at -0.46%. The total capital return value is set at -0.34%. Equity return is now at value -31.64%, with -22.39% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$38.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.