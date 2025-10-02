Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (SMA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (NYSE: SMA) has plunged by -2.94% when compared to previous closing price of $38.42, but the company has seen a 2.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that LADERA RANCH, Calif. & TUCSON, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”) (NYSE: SMA), an internally managed real estate investment trust and a premier owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and Canada, confirmed that it has completed its previously announced transaction with Argus Professional Storage Management (“APSM”). Together, SmartStop and APSM will own or manage over 460 self-storage properties in North America. Advisors: BMO Capi.

Is It Worth Investing in Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (NYSE: SMA) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SMA is 30.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.65% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of SMA was 526.80K shares.

SMA’s Market Performance

SMA stock saw an increase of 2.70% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.78% and a quarterly increase of 0.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.76% for Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (SMA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.06% for SMA stock, with a simple moving average of 4.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SMA by listing it as a “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for SMA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $44 based on the research report published on June 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMA reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for SMA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 28th, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to SMA, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on April 28th of the current year.

SMA Trading at 2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.89% lower at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMA starting from Schwartz H. Michael, who purchased 18,000 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Apr 03 ’25. After this action, Schwartz H. Michael now owns 18,000 shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc, valued at $540,000 using the latest closing price.

Terjung Michael O, the Chief Accounting Officer of Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc, purchased 6,000 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 02 ’25, which means that Terjung Michael O is holding 6,000 shares at $180,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc stands at -0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value -1.46%, with -0.64% for asset returns.

Based on Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (SMA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $124.03 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (SMA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.