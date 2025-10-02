Skyworks Solutions, Inc (SWKS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Skyworks Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.83% compared to its previous closing price of $76.98. However, the company has seen a -5.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-09 that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS ) Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference September 9, 2025 10:30 AM EDT Company Participants Philip Brace – CEO, President & Director Conference Call Participants James Schneider – Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division Presentation James Schneider Senior Research Analyst Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyworks Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) Right Now?

Skyworks Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SWKS is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 21 rating it as “hold”, and 2 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SWKS is 147.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWKS on October 02, 2025 was 2.51M shares.

SWKS’s Market Performance

SWKS stock saw an increase of -5.36% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.48% and a quarterly increase of -2.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for Skyworks Solutions, Inc (SWKS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.52% for SWKS stock, with a simple moving average of 3.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWKS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SWKS by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for SWKS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $70 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Neutral” to SWKS, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on February 06th of the current year.

SWKS Trading at 2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS fell by -5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.74. In addition, Skyworks Solutions, Inc saw -22.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from BRACE PHILIP G, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $66.13 back on Feb 25 ’25. After this action, BRACE PHILIP G now owns 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc, valued at $661,300 using the latest closing price.

TERRY ROBERT JOHN, the SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Skyworks Solutions, Inc, sold 10,522 shares at $88.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11 ’24, which means that TERRY ROBERT JOHN is holding 15,960 shares at $926,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyworks Solutions, Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 6.61%, with 4.97% for asset returns.

Based on Skyworks Solutions, Inc (SWKS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 22.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.12 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Skyworks Solutions, Inc (SWKS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.