Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (SKWD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) has dropped by -5.63% compared to previous close of $47.56. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that HOUSTON, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.™ (Nasdaq: SKWD) (“Skyward Specialty” or “the Company”), a leader in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) market, announced the launch of Skyward Specialty EndWell Protection, an industry-first well decommissioning solution built on an escrow-secured bond model.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) is 14.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SKWD is 0.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SKWD is 35.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.49% of that float. On October 02, 2025, SKWD’s average trading volume was 466.64K shares.

SKWD’s Market Performance

The stock of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (SKWD) has seen a -6.27% decrease in the past week, with a -9.08% drop in the past month, and a -18.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.37% for SKWD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.68% for SKWD’s stock, with a -13.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKWD stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SKWD by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for SKWD in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $59 based on the research report published on April 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKWD reach a price target of $63, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for SKWD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 14th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Hold” to SKWD, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

SKWD Trading at -7.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKWD fell by -6.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.58. In addition, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc saw 9.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKWD starting from HAUSHILL MARK W, who sold 52,748 shares at the price of $58.76 back on Jun 13 ’25. After this action, HAUSHILL MARK W now owns 133,629 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc, valued at $3,099,583 using the latest closing price.

HAUSHILL MARK W, the EVP & CFO of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc, sold 10,566 shares at $59.07 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16 ’25, which means that HAUSHILL MARK W is holding 123,063 shares at $624,109 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 16.21%, with 4.71% for asset returns.

Based on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (SKWD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.75. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 21.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $165.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (SKWD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.