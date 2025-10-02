Skeena Resources Ltd (SKE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE: SKE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.96% in relation to its previous close of $18.38. However, the company has experienced a -5.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Skeena Resources Limited (TSX: SKE; NYSE: SKE) (“Skeena Gold & Silver”, “Skeena” or the “Company”) has announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets (the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 5,210,000 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”), at a price of C$24.00 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$125 million (the “Offering”). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any (the “Over-Allotment Option”).

Is It Worth Investing in Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE: SKE) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.34.

The public float for SKE is 89.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SKE on October 02, 2025 was 542.29K shares.

SKE’s Market Performance

SKE’s stock has seen a -5.32% decrease for the week, with a -0.23% drop in the past month and a 8.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.10% for Skeena Resources Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.02% for SKE’s stock, with a 32.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SKE Trading at 3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKE fell by -5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.00. In addition, Skeena Resources Ltd saw 102.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SKE

The total capital return value is set at -0.36%. Equity return is now at value -114.33%, with -46.04% for asset returns.

Based on Skeena Resources Ltd (SKE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.9. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -50.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$174.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Skeena Resources Ltd (SKE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.