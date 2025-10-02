Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Simmons First National Corp (NASDAQ: SFNC) is 15.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SFNC is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SFNC is 142.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.66% of that float. On October 02, 2025, SFNC’s average trading volume was 1.21M shares.

SFNC stock’s latest price update

The stock of Simmons First National Corp (NASDAQ: SFNC) has increased by 1.15% when compared to last closing price of $19.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.27% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-30 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Simmons First National (SFNC) have what it takes?

SFNC’s Market Performance

Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) has experienced a -1.27% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.60% drop in the past month, and a -3.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for SFNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.40% for SFNC stock, with a simple moving average of -4.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFNC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SFNC by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for SFNC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $21 based on the research report published on April 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SFNC reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for SFNC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 21st, 2024.

SFNC Trading at -2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -7.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFNC fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.07. In addition, Simmons First National Corp saw -8.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFNC starting from TEUBNER RUSSELL WILLIAM, who purchased 9,200 shares at the price of $18.62 back on Aug 07 ’25. After this action, TEUBNER RUSSELL WILLIAM now owns 53,220 shares of Simmons First National Corp, valued at $171,304 using the latest closing price.

TEUBNER RUSSELL WILLIAM, the Director of Simmons First National Corp, purchased 2,000 shares at $18.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07 ’25, which means that TEUBNER RUSSELL WILLIAM is holding 20,692 shares at $37,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Simmons First National Corp stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 4.57%, with 0.59% for asset returns.

Based on Simmons First National Corp (SFNC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $217.42 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.