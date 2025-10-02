Sify Technologies Limited ADR’s (SIFY) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, SIFY stock has gone up by 6.50%, with a monthly gain of 30.01% and a quarterly surge of 166.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.88% for Sify Technologies Limited ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.50% for SIFY’s stock, with a 129.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sify Technologies Limited ADR (NASDAQ: SIFY) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of SIFY was 140.09K shares.

SIFY stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sify Technologies Limited ADR (NASDAQ: SIFY) has dropped by -6.44% compared to previous close of $13.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-26 that CHENNAI, India, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On September 25, 2025, the board of directors of Sify Infinit Spaces Limited (“SISL”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sify Technologies Limited (“Sify”), approved a potential initial public offering (“IPO”) of equity shares of SISL, having par value INR 10 (“Equity Shares”) each. SISL disclosed such approval and intention for an IPO with BSE Ltd., which made the information publicly available on its website.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIFY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for SIFY by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SIFY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $4 based on the research report published on December 04, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

Kaufman Bros, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIFY reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for SIFY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 24th, 2007.

Kaufman Bros gave a rating of “Hold” to SIFY, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 22nd of the previous year.

SIFY Trading at 33.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.65%, as shares surge +24.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +121.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIFY rose by +6.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +286.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.11. In addition, Sify Technologies Limited ADR saw 468.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SIFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sify Technologies Limited ADR stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value -5.17%, with -1.07% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.96. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $8.09 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sify Technologies Limited ADR (SIFY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.