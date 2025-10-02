Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.92% compared to its previous closing price of $1.09. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $SIDU #AerospaceManufacturing–Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), (the “Company” or “Sidus”), an innovative space and defense technology company, today announced it has been awarded a five-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract under the Tobyhanna Army Depot (TYAD) Industrial Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) program. This award enables Sidus Space to provide fabrication and on-call services for critical components used in TYAD’s operations, including: Electrical.

Is It Worth Investing in Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SIDU is also noteworthy at -1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SIDU is 34.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.44% of that float. The average trading volume of SIDU on October 02, 2025 was 1.79M shares.

SIDU’s Market Performance

The stock of Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) has seen a 7.84% increase in the past week, with a -8.33% drop in the past month, and a -36.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.32% for SIDU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.41% for SIDU’s stock, with a -41.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SIDU Trading at -6.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares sank -5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIDU rose by +9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1055. In addition, Sidus Space Inc saw -60.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIDU starting from SHUMAN JEFFREY S, who purchased 13,468 shares at the price of $1.65 back on Jun 11 ’25. After this action, SHUMAN JEFFREY S now owns 13,468 shares of Sidus Space Inc, valued at $22,222 using the latest closing price.

SHUMAN JEFFREY S, the Director of Sidus Space Inc, purchased 1,532 shares at $1.61 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12 ’25, which means that SHUMAN JEFFREY S is holding 15,000 shares at $2,467 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.68% for the present operating margin

-0.8% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sidus Space Inc stands at -5.15%. The total capital return value is set at -1.32%. Equity return is now at value -157.68%, with -83.94% for asset returns.

Based on Sidus Space Inc (SIDU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.83. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -14.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$13.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In summary, Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.