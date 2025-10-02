Should You Invest in Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN) Now?

The 36-month beta value for VLN is at 0.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VLN is 77.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.50% of that float. The average trading volume for VLN on October 02, 2025 was 794.94K shares.

VLN stock’s latest price update

Valens Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE: VLN)’s stock price has increased by 3.89% compared to its previous closing price of $1.8. However, the company has seen a 0.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-08-26 that HOD HASHARON, Israel, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) today announced that its Board of Directors has decided to appoint Igal Rotem, a seasoned high-tech executive and serial entrepreneur, as a member of the Board. Mr. Rotem replaces Michael Linse, a Valens board member and shareholder since 2018.

VLN’s Market Performance

VLN’s stock has risen by 0.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.60% and a quarterly drop of -30.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.04% for Valens Semiconductor Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.35% for VLN stock, with a simple moving average of -19.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for VLN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VLN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $4 based on the research report published on April 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLN reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for VLN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 11th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to VLN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

VLN Trading at -10.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLN rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8763. In addition, Valens Semiconductor Ltd saw -15.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.57% for the present operating margin

0.61% for the gross margin

The net margin for Valens Semiconductor Ltd stands at -0.5%. The total capital return value is set at -0.31%. Equity return is now at value -24.56%, with -20.69% for asset returns.

Based on Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$33.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.