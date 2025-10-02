Should You Invest in Steelcase, Inc (SCS) Now?

Steelcase, Inc (NYSE: SCS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for SCS is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SCS is 101.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.35% of that float. The average trading volume for SCS on October 02, 2025 was 2.09M shares.

SCS stock’s latest price update

Steelcase, Inc (NYSE: SCS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.23% in relation to its previous close of $17.2. However, the company has experienced a 2.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that Steelcase (SCS) made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen and could be a great choice for investors looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices.

SCS’s Market Performance

Steelcase, Inc (SCS) has experienced a 2.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.33% rise in the past month, and a 52.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.49% for SCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.25% for SCS’s stock, with a 41.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCS

Sidoti gave a rating of “Neutral” to SCS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

SCS Trading at 9.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCS rose by +2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.95. In addition, Steelcase, Inc saw 29.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Krestakos Robert G, the VP, Chief Operations Officer of Steelcase, Inc, sold 12,000 shares at $10.63 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11 ’25, which means that Krestakos Robert G is holding 127,912 shares at $127,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Steelcase, Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 9.46%, with 3.99% for asset returns.

Based on Steelcase, Inc (SCS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $240.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Steelcase, Inc (SCS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.