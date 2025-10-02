Should You Invest in SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX) Now?

The 36-month beta value for SMX is at -2.67.

The public float for SMX is 1.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.89% of that float. The average trading volume for SMX on October 02, 2025 was 3.70M shares.

SMX stock’s latest price update

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ: SMX)'s stock price has decreased by -1.37% compared to its previous closing price of $1.46. However, the company has seen a -2.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SMX’s Market Performance

SMX’s stock has fallen by -2.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.29% and a quarterly drop of -95.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.29% for SMX (Security Matters) Plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.07% for SMX stock, with a simple moving average of -97.92% for the last 200 days.

SMX Trading at -66.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.49%, as shares surge +18.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMX fell by -2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4410. In addition, SMX (Security Matters) Plc saw -99.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMX

The total capital return value is set at -0.74%. Equity return is now at value -810.47%, with -98.44% for asset returns.

Based on SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.89. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$19.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.