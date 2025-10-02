Should You Invest in Quhuo Ltd ADR (QH) Now?

Quhuo Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for QH is at 0.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The average trading volume for QH on October 02, 2025 was 108.78K shares.

QH stock’s latest price update

Quhuo Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QH)’s stock price has increased by 22.73% compared to its previous closing price of $6.6. However, the company has seen a 28.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) (“Quhuo” or the “Company”), a leading gig economy platform for local services in China, announced recently that its subsidiary, Lailai Information Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

QH’s Market Performance

QH’s stock has risen by 28.67% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 62.98% and a quarterly drop of -92.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.96% for Quhuo Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 30.50% for QH stock, with a simple moving average of -91.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for QH by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for QH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $18 based on the research report published on August 04, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

QH Trading at -46.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.02%, as shares surge +62.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -94.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QH rose by +28.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.21. In addition, Quhuo Ltd ADR saw -93.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.02% for the gross margin

The net margin for Quhuo Ltd ADR stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at -0.08%. Equity return is now at value 0.62%, with 0.30% for asset returns.

Based on Quhuo Ltd ADR (QH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $9.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quhuo Ltd ADR (QH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.