Should You Invest in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) Now?

Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE: NSC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for NSC is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 16 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NSC is 224.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.65% of that float. The average trading volume for NSC on October 02, 2025 was 2.25M shares.

NSC stock’s latest price update

Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE: NSC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.58% compared to its previous closing price of $300.41. However, the company has seen a 1.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. proactiveinvestors.com reported 2025-10-01 that Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP, ETR:UNP)’s proposed $85 billion acquisition of Norfolk Southern is “good for America”, Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena told Yahoo Finance at Ford’s inaugural Pro Accelerate summit in Detroit on Tuesday. Earlier in September while speaking with reporters in the Oval Office, President Trump said the deal “sounds good to me.

NSC’s Market Performance

NSC’s stock has risen by 1.83% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.34% and a quarterly rise of 14.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.37% for Norfolk Southern Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.91% for NSC stock, with a simple moving average of 18.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NSC by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for NSC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $300 based on the research report published on July 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NSC reach a price target of $323. The rating they have provided for NSC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to NSC, setting the target price at $255 in the report published on July 01st of the current year.

NSC Trading at 5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares surge +7.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSC rose by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $284.70. In addition, Norfolk Southern Corp saw 21.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSC starting from LAMPHERE GILBERT H, who purchased 607 shares at the price of $259.86 back on Jan 31 ’25. After this action, LAMPHERE GILBERT H now owns 2,487 shares of Norfolk Southern Corp, valued at $157,735 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON RICHARD H, the Director of Norfolk Southern Corp, purchased 400 shares at $248.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13 ’24, which means that ANDERSON RICHARD H is holding 4,400 shares at $99,459 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Norfolk Southern Corp stands at 0.28%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 24.11%, with 7.72% for asset returns.

Based on Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.49 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.