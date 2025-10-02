Should You Invest in Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) Now?

Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE: MFC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for MFC is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MFC is 1.70B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.38% of that float. The average trading volume for MFC on October 02, 2025 was 2.06M shares.

MFC stock’s latest price update

Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE: MFC)’s stock price has increased by 0.96% compared to its previous closing price of $31.15. However, the company has seen a 1.55% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that MFC leverages organic growth, acquisitions, and expansion in Asia to boost scale, diversify its offerings, and strengthen returns.

MFC’s Market Performance

MFC’s stock has risen by 1.55% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.18% and a quarterly drop of 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.59% for Manulife Financial Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.74% for MFC stock, with a simple moving average of 2.68% for the last 200 days.

MFC Trading at 1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.22. In addition, Manulife Financial Corp saw 6.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Manulife Financial Corp stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 11.57%, with 0.60% for asset returns.

Based on Manulife Financial Corp (MFC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.26 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 196.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.