Should You Invest in Jabil Inc (JBL) Now?

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for JBL is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for JBL is 104.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.10% of that float. The average trading volume for JBL on October 02, 2025 was 1.44M shares.

JBL stock’s latest price update

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL)’s stock price has plunge by -1.07%relation to previous closing price of $217.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.63% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-28 that Jabil Inc. is rated hold due to elevated valuation despite strong AI-driven growth and disciplined portfolio management. AI remains the primary growth driver, with management guiding for 25% AI revenue growth in FY26, supported by robust data center demand. Capacity constraints and execution risks pose challenges for JBL, potentially limiting near-term revenue realization and pressuring margins.

JBL’s Market Performance

Jabil Inc (JBL) has seen a -4.63% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.31% gain in the past month and a -3.18% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for JBL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.92% for JBL’s stock, with a 21.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for JBL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for JBL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $245 based on the research report published on July 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to JBL, setting the target price at $151 in the report published on January 17th of the previous year.

JBL Trading at -0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +5.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBL fell by -4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $216.83. In addition, Jabil Inc saw 75.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

MONDELLO MARK T, the Executive Chairman of Jabil Inc, sold 20,000 shares at $200.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02 ’25, which means that MONDELLO MARK T is holding 1,400,190 shares at $4,000,491 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.09% for the gross margin

The net margin for Jabil Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.24%. Equity return is now at value 40.43%, with 3.66% for asset returns.

Based on Jabil Inc (JBL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.81 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jabil Inc (JBL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.