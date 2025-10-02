Should You Invest in Incyte Corp (INCY) Now?

Incyte Corp (NASDAQ: INCY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for INCY is at 0.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for INCY is 192.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.51% of that float. The average trading volume for INCY on October 02, 2025 was 1.73M shares.

INCY stock’s latest price update

Incyte Corp (NASDAQ: INCY)’s stock price has increased by 2.23% compared to its previous closing price of $84.81. However, the company has seen a 3.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-30 that Investors interested in Medical – Biomedical and Genetics stocks are likely familiar with Incyte (INCY) and argenex SE (ARGX). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

INCY’s Market Performance

INCY’s stock has risen by 3.02% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.84% and a quarterly rise of 27.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for Incyte Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.16% for INCY stock, with a simple moving average of 22.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INCY stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for INCY by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for INCY in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $89 based on the research report published on August 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INCY reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for INCY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 01st, 2025.

INCY Trading at 5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INCY rose by +3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.87. In addition, Incyte Corp saw 31.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Denton Sheila A., the EVP & General Counsel of Incyte Corp, sold 278 shares at $83.15 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16 ’25, which means that Denton Sheila A. is holding 33,200 shares at $23,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.93% for the gross margin

The net margin for Incyte Corp stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.26%. Equity return is now at value 24.30%, with 16.61% for asset returns.

Based on Incyte Corp (INCY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 23.65. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 483.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $408.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Incyte Corp (INCY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.