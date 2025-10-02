Should You Invest in Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) Now?

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for FUTU is at 0.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FUTU is 90.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.02% of that float. The average trading volume for FUTU on October 02, 2025 was 2.49M shares.

FUTU stock’s latest price update

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU)’s stock price has increased by 4.39% compared to its previous closing price of $176.43. However, the company has seen a 2.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-02 that UGP, XPER, FUTU, HOOD and CIB have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on October 2nd, 2025.

FUTU’s Market Performance

FUTU’s stock has risen by 2.81% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.04% and a quarterly rise of 51.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.45% for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.15% for FUTU stock, with a simple moving average of 50.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUTU stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for FUTU by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for FUTU in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $190 based on the research report published on August 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUTU reach a price target of $176. The rating they have provided for FUTU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 17th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to FUTU, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

FUTU Trading at 5.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU rose by +2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $178.55. In addition, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR saw 97.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.59% for the present operating margin

0.89% for the gross margin

The net margin for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR stands at 0.47%. The total capital return value is set at 0.3%. Equity return is now at value 26.43%, with 4.98% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.8 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.