Should You Invest in Ballys Corporation (BALY) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BALY is 6.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.74% of that float. The average trading volume for BALY on October 02, 2025 was 104.33K shares.

BALY stock’s latest price update

Ballys Corporation (NYSE: BALY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.96% in relation to its previous close of $11.4. However, the company has experienced a 10.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that In partnership with JLL, the 35-acre campus will feature an eye-catching two-tower casino resort and a four-level entertainment and retail complex alongside the future home of the Las Vegas Athletics Renderings available here, courtesy of Marnell Companies LAS VEGAS, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bally’s Corporation today announced plans for Bally’s Las Vegas, a transformative new entertainment resort destination set to rise on the iconic Las Vegas Strip at the former site of the Tropicana Las Vegas.

BALY’s Market Performance

Ballys Corporation (BALY) has experienced a 10.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.97% rise in the past month, and a 3.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.04% for BALY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.73% for BALY’s stock, with a -11.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BALY

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BALY reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BALY stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 05th, 2024.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to BALY, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

BALY Trading at 15.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BALY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.28%, as shares surge +13.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.36% upper at present.

Stock Fundamentals for BALY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.11% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ballys Corporation stands at -0.3%. The total capital return value is set at -0.04%. Equity return is now at value -113.09%, with -8.04% for asset returns.

Based on Ballys Corporation (BALY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.9 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 9.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $131.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at 29.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ballys Corporation (BALY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.