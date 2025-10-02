Sharps Technology Inc (STSS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ: STSS)’s stock price has increased by 0.29% compared to its previous closing price of $6.78. However, the company has seen a 6.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sharps Technology, Inc. (“STSS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STSS) today announced a stock repurchase program to acquire up to $100 million of the company’s outstanding common stock. This new stock repurchase program will enable the company to repurchase its shares in the open market and in negotiated transactions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ: STSS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STSS is 2.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for STSS is 26.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STSS on October 02, 2025 was 1.21M shares.

STSS’s Market Performance

STSS stock saw a decrease of 6.91% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -42.91% and a quarterly a decrease of 17.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.37% for Sharps Technology Inc (STSS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.76% for STSS stock, with a simple moving average of -93.66% for the last 200 days.

STSS Trading at -10.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.32%, as shares sank -35.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STSS rose by +6.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.07. In addition, Sharps Technology Inc saw -99.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STSS starting from Ruemler Timothy James, who sold 20,000 shares at the price of $16.74 back on Aug 27 ’25. After this action, Ruemler Timothy James now owns 20,218 shares of Sharps Technology Inc, valued at $334,786 using the latest closing price.

Monroe Jason L., the Director of Sharps Technology Inc, purchased 80,000 shares at $6.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22 ’25, which means that Monroe Jason L. is holding 80,000 shares at $512,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.77% for the present operating margin

-7.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sharps Technology Inc stands at -3.37%. The total capital return value is set at -0.74%. Equity return is now at value -6.65%, with -5.35% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$9.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 782.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sharps Technology Inc (STSS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.