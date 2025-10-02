SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) Stock Sees a1.33% Increase

In the past week, SFL stock has gone down by -2.55%, with a monthly decline of -5.22% and a quarterly plunge of -13.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.99% for SFL Corporation Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.98% for SFL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SFL Corporation Ltd (NYSE: SFL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SFL Corporation Ltd (NYSE: SFL) is 29.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SFL is 0.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SFL is 95.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.35% of that float. On October 02, 2025, SFL’s average trading volume was 1.29M shares.

SFL stock’s latest price update

SFL Corporation Ltd (NYSE: SFL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.33% compared to its previous closing price of $7.53. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-26 that SFL Corporation recently cut its dividend to $0.20 due to soft Q2 results, idle Hercules rig, and vessel sales reducing cash flow. Despite a high 10.3% yield, SFL’s dividend coverage is tighter, with high interest expenses and EBITDA estimates at soft levels in the coming years. Valuation appears cheap on book but less attractive on forward cash flow; mid-9x EV/EBITDA isn’t compelling given rising leverage and idle assets.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFL

Pareto, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SFL reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for SFL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 18th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to SFL, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

SFL Trading at -9.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -6.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFL fell by -2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.95. In addition, SFL Corporation Ltd saw -34.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.29% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for SFL Corporation Ltd stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 3.35%, with 0.88% for asset returns.

Based on SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $563.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 70.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.