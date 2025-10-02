SenesTech Inc (SNES) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES)’s stock price has dropped by -7.29% in relation to previous closing price of $4.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that SURPRISE, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), the leader in fertility control for managing animal pest populations, today announced that it will participate in a webcast presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2025 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SNES is at 0.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SNES is 4.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.93% of that float. The average trading volume for SNES on October 02, 2025 was 141.16K shares.

SNES’s Market Performance

The stock of SenesTech Inc (SNES) has seen a -11.33% decrease in the past week, with a -18.60% drop in the past month, and a -19.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.10% for SNES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.10% for SNES’s stock, with a 16.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SNES Trading at -16.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.74%, as shares sank -16.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNES fell by -11.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.74. In addition, SenesTech Inc saw 62.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.91% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for SenesTech Inc stands at -2.12%. The total capital return value is set at -0.64%. Equity return is now at value -119.89%, with -84.00% for asset returns.

Based on SenesTech Inc (SNES), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.98. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -253.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$6.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SenesTech Inc (SNES) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.