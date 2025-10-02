Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) has plunged by -21.85% when compared to previous closing price of $0.68, but the company has seen a -14.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-08-27 that BEIJING, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Scienjoy Holding Corporation (“Scienjoy”, the “Company”, or “we”) (NASDAQ: SJ), an interactive entertainment leader in the Chinese market, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2025 ended June 30, 2025. Second Quarter 2025 Operating and Financial Summaries Total revenues decreased to RMB349.0 million (US$48.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from RMB374.8 million in the same period of 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) is above average at 13.99x. The 36-month beta value for SJ is also noteworthy at 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SJ is 15.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. The average trading volume of SJ on October 02, 2025 was 42.52K shares.

SJ’s Market Performance

The stock of Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) has seen a -14.88% decrease in the past week, with a -19.29% drop in the past month, and a -40.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.44% for SJ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.88% for SJ’s stock, with a -39.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SJ Trading at -28.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.11%, as shares sank -24.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJ fell by -18.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6655. In addition, Scienjoy Holding Corporation saw -42.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for Scienjoy Holding Corporation stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 0.94%, with 0.80% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $56.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at -7.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.