Savers Value Village Inc (SVV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE: SVV) has decreased by -2.04% when compared to last closing price of $13.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.67% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. investorplace.com reported 2025-09-27 that What happens next after more market highs

Is It Worth Investing in Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE: SVV) Right Now?

Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE: SVV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10x compared to its average ratio. SVV has 36-month beta value of 1.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SVV is 40.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SVV on October 02, 2025 was 1.28M shares.

SVV’s Market Performance

The stock of Savers Value Village Inc (SVV) has seen a -1.67% decrease in the past week, with a 3.51% rise in the past month, and a 19.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for SVV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.83% for SVV’s stock, with a 27.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SVV stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for SVV by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for SVV in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $15 based on the research report published on June 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to SVV, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

SVV Trading at 9.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +7.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVV fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.87. In addition, Savers Value Village Inc saw 21.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SVV starting from Medway Richard A., who sold 20,000 shares at the price of $13.69 back on Sep 26 ’25. After this action, Medway Richard A. now owns 0 shares of Savers Value Village Inc, valued at $273,810 using the latest closing price.

Geisser Melinda L., the Chief People Services Officer of Savers Value Village Inc, sold 20,000 shares at $13.69 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26 ’25, which means that Geisser Melinda L. is holding 0 shares at $273,846 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.95% for the gross margin

The net margin for Savers Value Village Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 8.06%, with 1.78% for asset returns.

Based on Savers Value Village Inc (SVV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $192.38 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 82.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Savers Value Village Inc (SVV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.