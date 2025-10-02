Sap SE ADR (SAP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Sap SE ADR (NYSE: SAP) has increased by 0.48% when compared to last closing price of $269.99.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #MCi–Management Controls Inc. (MCi) announced today that its myTrack Connect for SAP S/4HANA is certified by SAP for clean core with SAP S/4HANA Cloud. The certification helps organizations seamlessly integrate contractor data management into their SAP environment while maintaining system integrity, auditability, and extensibility. “SAP customers need solutions that not only integrate securely but also maintain compliance with clean core principles,” said Michael Lewis, CTO.

Is It Worth Investing in Sap SE ADR (NYSE: SAP) Right Now?

Sap SE ADR (NYSE: SAP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for SAP is at 1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SAP is 1.16B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.23% of that float. The average trading volume for SAP on October 02, 2025 was 1.66M shares.

SAP’s Market Performance

SAP’s stock has seen a 3.34% increase for the week, with a 0.12% rise in the past month and a -10.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for Sap SE ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.58% for SAP’s stock, with a -2.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SAP Trading at -0.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -0.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAP rose by +3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $264.47. In addition, Sap SE ADR saw 18.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.74% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sap SE ADR stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.19%. Equity return is now at value 15.34%, with 9.14% for asset returns.

Based on Sap SE ADR (SAP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.83. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.47 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sap SE ADR (SAP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.