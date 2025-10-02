Sally Beauty Holdings Inc’s (SBH) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, SBH stock has gone up by 5.09%, with a monthly gain of 13.19% and a quarterly surge of 60.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.53% for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.30% for SBH’s stock, with a 55.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE: SBH) Right Now?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE: SBH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for SBH is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for SBH is 98.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 19.78% of that float. The average trading volume for SBH on October 02, 2025 was 2.10M shares.

SBH stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE: SBH) has surged by 0.12% when compared to previous closing price of $16.28, but the company has seen a 5.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-29 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBH stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for SBH by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SBH in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $14 based on the research report published on January 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBH reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for SBH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 25th, 2024.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to SBH, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

SBH Trading at 21.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +15.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBH rose by +5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.33. In addition, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc saw 21.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBH starting from Rangel Max R., who purchased 3,500 shares at the price of $14.07 back on Sep 04 ’25. After this action, Rangel Max R. now owns 3,500 shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, valued at $49,239 using the latest closing price.

Perelman Debra Golding, the Director of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, purchased 2,300 shares at $13.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13 ’25, which means that Perelman Debra Golding is holding 2,300 shares at $31,011 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 28.94%, with 7.10% for asset returns.

Based on Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.98. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $392.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.