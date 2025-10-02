RPM International, Inc (RPM) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of RPM International, Inc (RPM) has gone down by -0.94% for the week, with a -4.60% drop in the past month and a 3.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.09% for RPM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.30% for RPM’s stock, with a -0.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RPM International, Inc (NYSE: RPM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for RPM International, Inc (NYSE: RPM) is 21.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RPM is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RPM is 126.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.46% of that float. On October 02, 2025, RPM’s average trading volume was 794.10K shares.

RPM stock’s latest price update

The stock of RPM International, Inc (NYSE: RPM) has decreased by -0.59% when compared to last closing price of $117.88.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-10-01 that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM ) Q1 2026 Earnings Call October 1, 2025 10:00 AM EDT Company Participants Matthew Schlarb – Vice President of Investor Relations & Sustainability Frank Sullivan – Chairman, President & CEO Michael Laroche – VP, Controller & Chief Accounting Officer Russell Gordon – VP & CFO Conference Call Participants Michael Sison – Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division Michael Harrison – Seaport Research Partners John McNulty – BMO Capital Markets Equity Research David Begleiter – Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division Patrick Cunningham – Citigroup Inc., Research Division Lucas Beaumont – UBS Investment Bank, Research Division John Ezekiel Roberts – Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division Frank Mitsch – Fermium Research, LLC Kevin McCarthy – Vertical Research Partners, LLC Jeffrey Zekauskas – JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division Aleksey Yefremov – KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division Arun Viswanathan – RBC Capital Markets, Research Division Presentation Operator Good day, and welcome to the RPM International Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RPM by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for RPM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $128 based on the research report published on August 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPM reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for RPM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to RPM, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

RPM Trading at -4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -4.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPM fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.46. In addition, RPM International, Inc saw -4.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPM starting from Nance Frederick R., who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $119.36 back on Aug 06 ’25. After this action, Nance Frederick R. now owns 7,394 shares of RPM International, Inc, valued at $119,360 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for RPM International, Inc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 25.42%, with 9.55% for asset returns.

Based on RPM International, Inc (RPM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.08 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RPM International, Inc (RPM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.