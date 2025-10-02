Ross Stores, Inc (ROST) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is 24.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ROST is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ROST is 318.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% of that float. On October 02, 2025, ROST’s average trading volume was 2.79M shares.

ROST stock’s latest price update

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST)’s stock price has increased by 0.53% compared to its previous closing price of $152.39. However, the company has seen a 2.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-26 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Ross Stores (ROST) stood at $151.55, denoting a +1.4% move from the preceding trading day.

ROST’s Market Performance

ROST’s stock has risen by 2.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.29% and a quarterly rise of 16.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Ross Stores, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.71% for ROST’s stock, with a 8.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROST stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for ROST by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for ROST in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $160 based on the research report published on August 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROST reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for ROST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 02nd, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ROST, setting the target price at $146 in the report published on April 03rd of the current year.

ROST Trading at 4.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROST rose by +2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.16. In addition, Ross Stores, Inc saw 1.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROST starting from Fleming Karen, who sold 2,932 shares at the price of $149.09 back on Sep 25 ’25. After this action, Fleming Karen now owns 88,335 shares of Ross Stores, Inc, valued at $437,142 using the latest closing price.

Conroy James Grant, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Ross Stores, Inc, sold 39,351 shares at $146.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 24 ’25, which means that Conroy James Grant is holding 157,153 shares at $5,745,246 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ross Stores, Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.26%. Equity return is now at value 37.98%, with 14.14% for asset returns.

Based on Ross Stores, Inc (ROST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 61.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.27 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 102.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ross Stores, Inc (ROST) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.