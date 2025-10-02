Robert Half Inc (RHI) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Robert Half Inc (RHI) has seen a -1.88% decrease in the past week, with a -8.71% drop in the past month, and a -21.03% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for RHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.03% for RHI’s stock, with a -31.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) Right Now?

Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41x compared to its average ratio. RHI has 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 3 as “sell”.

The public float for RHI is 98.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RHI on October 02, 2025 was 1.94M shares.

RHI stock’s latest price update

Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00% in relation to its previous close of $33.98. However, the company has experienced a -1.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RHI stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for RHI by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for RHI in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $45 based on the research report published on May 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BNP Paribas Exane, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RHI reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for RHI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RHI, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

RHI Trading at -5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -8.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHI fell by -1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.04. In addition, Robert Half Inc saw -49.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHI starting from Kempthorne Dirk A, who sold 1,032 shares at the price of $74.35 back on Nov 26 ’24. After this action, Kempthorne Dirk A now owns 12,310 shares of Robert Half Inc, valued at $76,729 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Robert Half Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 12.75%, with 6.17% for asset returns.

Based on Robert Half Inc (RHI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $330.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Robert Half Inc (RHI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.