RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ)’s stock price has increased by 0.28% compared to its previous closing price of $7.2. However, the company has seen a -3.35% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-27 that Casting a wider net provides more income from more essential sources. Your portfolio is a key part of your retirement finances. We look to maximize income while providing capital growth.

Is It Worth Investing in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Right Now?

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RLJ is 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for RLJ is 135.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RLJ on October 02, 2025 was 1.96M shares.

RLJ’s Market Performance

RLJ stock saw a decrease of -3.35% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.87% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.37% for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.52% for RLJ stock, with a simple moving average of -11.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLJ stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RLJ by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for RLJ in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $10 based on the research report published on March 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to RLJ, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

RLJ Trading at -3.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -5.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLJ fell by -3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.56. In addition, RLJ Lodging Trust saw -23.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLJ starting from Gibson Patricia L, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $8.03 back on Mar 28 ’25. After this action, Gibson Patricia L now owns 124,217 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust, valued at $80,298 using the latest closing price.

Gibson Patricia L, the Director of RLJ Lodging Trust, purchased 10,000 shares at $9.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07 ’25, which means that Gibson Patricia L is holding 114,217 shares at $93,783 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.46% for the gross margin

The net margin for RLJ Lodging Trust stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 2.53%, with 1.19% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $335.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.