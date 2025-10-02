Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI) has decreased by -1.20% when compared to last closing price of $43.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (“Resideo” or “the Company”) (NYSE: REZI) for violations of the securities laws.

Is It Worth Investing in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for REZI is at 2.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for REZI is 132.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.54% of that float. The average trading volume for REZI on October 02, 2025 was 1.84M shares.

REZI’s Market Performance

REZI’s stock has seen a 5.28% increase for the week, with a 26.96% rise in the past month and a 79.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for Resideo Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.03% for REZI stock, with a simple moving average of 78.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REZI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for REZI by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for REZI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $35 based on the research report published on August 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to REZI, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

REZI Trading at 26.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +26.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REZI rose by +5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.49. In addition, Resideo Technologies Inc saw 112.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REZI starting from CD&R Channel Holdings II, L.P., who purchased 228,573 shares at the price of $33.63 back on Sep 03 ’25. After this action, CD&R Channel Holdings II, L.P. now owns 13,270,734 shares of Resideo Technologies Inc, valued at $7,688,030 using the latest closing price.

CD&R Channel Holdings II, L.P., the 10% Owner of Resideo Technologies Inc, purchased 180,000 shares at $33.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02 ’25, which means that CD&R Channel Holdings II, L.P. is holding 13,042,161 shares at $6,038,118 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Resideo Technologies Inc stands at -0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value -26.27%, with -9.41% for asset returns.

Based on Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $446.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.