Republic Services, Inc (RSG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Republic Services, Inc (NYSE: RSG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88x compared to its average ratio. RSG has 36-month beta value of 0.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RSG is 201.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RSG on October 02, 2025 was 1.27M shares.

RSG stock’s latest price update

The stock of Republic Services, Inc (NYSE: RSG) has decreased by -2.14% when compared to last closing price of $227.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.96% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

RSG’s Market Performance

Republic Services, Inc (RSG) has seen a -1.96% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.33% decline in the past month and a -7.76% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.34% for RSG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.32% for RSG’s stock, with a -4.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for RSG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RSG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $257 based on the research report published on September 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RSG reach a price target of $240. The rating they have provided for RSG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 19th, 2025.

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to RSG, setting the target price at $270 in the report published on May 07th of the current year.

RSG Trading at -4.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares sank -4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSG fell by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $227.72. In addition, Republic Services, Inc saw 10.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSG starting from Brummer Gregg, who sold 7,338 shares at the price of $233.94 back on Aug 22 ’25. After this action, Brummer Gregg now owns 4,060 shares of Republic Services, Inc, valued at $1,716,652 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Republic Services, Inc stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 18.41%, with 6.50% for asset returns.

Based on Republic Services, Inc (RSG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.77 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Republic Services, Inc (RSG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.