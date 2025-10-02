ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) Stock Experiences 7.06% Monthly Change

In the past week, RNW stock has gone up by 6.23%, with a monthly gain of 7.06% and a quarterly surge of 18.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for ReNew Energy Global plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.02% for RNW’s stock, with a 18.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) is above average at 27.63x. The 36-month beta value for RNW is also noteworthy at 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for RNW is 149.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. The average trading volume of RNW on October 02, 2025 was 927.77K shares.

RNW stock’s latest price update

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.36% in comparison to its previous close of $7.7, however, the company has experienced a 6.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-14 that ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts’ Opinion of RNW

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RNW reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for RNW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 21st, 2023.

RNW Trading at 6.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.21% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +6.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNW rose by +6.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.72. In addition, ReNew Energy Global plc saw 30.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37% for the present operating margin

0.87% for the gross margin

The net margin for ReNew Energy Global plc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 8.27%, with 1.00% for asset returns.

Based on ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.86 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 6.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $81.08 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 7.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In summary, ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.