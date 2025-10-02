RELX Plc ADR (RELX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

RELX Plc ADR (NYSE: RELX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.44% compared to its previous closing price of $47.76. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that The annual list honors leaders who champion women in business and drive change for gender equality in the workplace ATLANTA and LONDON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LexisNexis® Risk Solutions today announced that Dean Curits, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions Data Services has been named #1 on INvolve’s prestigious Heroes Advocates Role Model List, recognizing his leadership and commitment to advancing gender equity and fostering inclusive workplace practices.

Is It Worth Investing in RELX Plc ADR (NYSE: RELX) Right Now?

RELX Plc ADR (NYSE: RELX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RELX is 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for RELX is 1.82B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RELX on October 02, 2025 was 1.33M shares.

RELX’s Market Performance

The stock of RELX Plc ADR (RELX) has seen a 1.51% increase in the past week, with a 3.59% rise in the past month, and a -10.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.09% for RELX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.51% for RELX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.12% for the last 200 days.

RELX Trading at -2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.77%, as shares surge +2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELX rose by +1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.83. In addition, RELX Plc ADR saw -1.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RELX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.31% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for RELX Plc ADR stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.35%. Equity return is now at value 70.68%, with 13.03% for asset returns.

Based on RELX Plc ADR (RELX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.11 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RELX Plc ADR (RELX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.